Railway keyman commits suicide after recording selfie video in Andhra

A railway key man, working at Erupalem in Khammam district, Telangana, allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide on Thursday morning here. "The man consumed pesticide near Erupalem railway track while recording a selfie video. Later he went home on a motorcycle and informed his family members. They took him to Mylavaram government hospital at first, and shifted to Vijayawada government hospital for better treatment," G Konduru, sub-inspector Rambabu said.

"He died while undergoing the treatment. Police have filed a case under sec 174 CrPC and the investigation is underway. In the selfie video, the deceased man had made severe allegations on his higher officers," he added. Police said that they will investigate that angle as well. (ANI)