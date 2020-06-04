HP govt succeeded in preventing community spread of coronavirus: CM

The Himachal Pradesh government has succeeded in checking community spread of coronavirus by ensuring institutional quarantine for returnees to the state from various red zones across the country, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday

Talking to media here, he said there was only one active case during the first week of May which has now risen to 206 after the return of 1.70 lakh state natives

The state government spent Rs 4 crores for bringing back 51,015 stranded Himachalis to the state by arranging 2,200 buses and 13 trains.