U'khand govt announces Rs 1 lakh relief for kin of virus victims

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:00 IST
U'khand govt announces Rs 1 lakh relief for kin of virus victims
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of those who die of COVID-19 in the state. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat while reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state through a video conference with officials.

The chief minister also asked officials to ensure strict compliance of the Union government guidelines for containment zones and take stern action against violators. He asked them to create awareness among people about the necessity of using masks and social distancing.

Rawat underlined the need for field surveillance to ensure strict adherence to the norms by people. Reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister said all necessary facilities should be made available at quarantine centers, and surprise checks should be conducted to see if the norms are being followed by people in-home quarantine.

Funds should be provided to gram pradhans to upgrade facilities at quarantine centers in villages, Rawat said. Rawat asked the district magistrates to do infrastructure and logistic gap analysis in their areas in terms of the situation that may arise in the coming days and take preparatory steps accordingly.

The battle against COVID-19 can be fought only with the cooperation of people, he said, adding that strictness and awareness are the two main weapons in this battle. Rawat also ordered a complete sanitization of Dehradun by closing down the city on Saturdays and Sundays.

The chief minister ordered the closure of the Dehradun's Niranjanpur vegetable market from where several people tested positive for the infection recently. He said the market should be closed and an alternative arrangement is made.

