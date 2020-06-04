Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 2,200 blacklisted foreigners involved in Tablighi activities 'banned' from travelling to India for 10 yrs

The Government of India has 'banned' over 2,200 blacklisted foreign nationals for 10 years from travelling to India for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities, said the government sources on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:39 IST
Over 2,200 blacklisted foreigners involved in Tablighi activities 'banned' from travelling to India for 10 yrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of India has 'banned' over 2,200 blacklisted foreign nationals for 10 years from travelling to India for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities, said the government sources on Thursday. It means that none of them would be allowed in any circumstances to travel to India as a visa will not be issued to them. In April this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had blacklisted 960 foreigners for violating visa rules after they were found involved in Tablighi activities.

"Under the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the MHA has blacklisted 960 foreigners, present in India on tourist visas, for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities," Home Ministry had said in April. These foreigners were involved in Tablighi activities and went to Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, which became the major source of spreading COVID-19.

The Home Ministry had earlier said that about 2,100 foreigners visited India for activities of the organisation since January 1 this year. "While approximately 824 of them, as on March 21, were dispersed in different parts of the country, 216 of them were staying at Nizamuddin Markaz. Others might have left the country before the lockdown," the MHA had said.A large number of Indian Tablighi Jamaat workers were also involved in the activities of the organisation in different parts of the country. Details of these 824 foreigners had been shared on March 21 with the state police forces for identifying them, getting them medically screened and quarantining them.The MHA had sent an advisory to all states in this regard on March 28 and March 29.

On March 28, the MHA issued a detailed advisory to Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all states, as well as CP Delhi, on this issue.The State DGPs were again advised by the Director of the Intelligence Bureau on March 29 to trace the movement of all such Tablighi workers in their areas, ascertain the people coming in their contacts and take steps for their medical screening. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi extends regulatory filing deadline for AIF, VCF in wake of COVID-19

With an aim to reduce the compliance burden on venture capital funds and alternative investment funds, markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the due date for regulatory filings till August 7. The move comes in the wake of recent marke...

Body of police officer's wife found on railway tracks in Odisha's Ganjam

The body of the wife of a senior police officer was found on the railway tracks in Odishas Ganjam district, police said on Thursday. Sushama Pradhan 53, the wife of Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP of Gajapati Anil Kumar Pradhan, was fou...

AIFF to pay 2-month stipend to U-17 WC probables for dietary needs

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Thursday decided to pay two-month stipend to the countrys FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup probables to meet their dietary requirements as training remained suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic pan...

Jindal Stainless to export over 18,000 tonnes stainless steel in June

Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL on Thursday said it will export over 18,000 tonnes of stainless steel in June to its customers in Russia and a few European countries. In May, the company had dispatched over 12,000 tonnes in export markets, JSL sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020