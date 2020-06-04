COVID-19 cases increasing, several make-shift hospitals would have to be set up: Centre to SC

The Union of India (UOI) today told the Supreme Court, during a hearing of a petition by Dr Arushi Jain, that the number of COVID-19 cases is constantly increasing and a large number of make-shift hospitals will have to be set up to deal with the pandemic. The Apex Court was hearing a petition filed by Dr Jain, seeking appropriate directions to the concerned authorities, to provide immediate temporary accommodation to all the frontline medical healthcare and other related professionals like emergency ambulance operators.

The petitioner, Dr Jain, also prayed that there should be immediate directions to the concerned authorities to ensure prevention of eviction of medical healthcare professional living in rented accommodations till the pandemic is controlled, or provide alternative accommodation at no costs to the medical staff who are being evicted. She further sought from the Apex court appropriate directions be made to the concerned authorities to ensure availability of masks, sanitisers and prohibit any hospital, authority, government agency, medical facility to deduct any wages or salary or threaten any healthcare professional in any manner. (ANI)