Delhi Police ASI suspended for not wearing mask, violating social distancing norms

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police was suspended for not wearing mask and failing to maintain social distancing norms in office, officials said on Thursday. The ASI is posted with the 4th Battalion of Delhi Armed Police (DAP). This is the first such case where departmental action has been taken against a policeman for violating social distancing norms, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (4th Battalion DAP) Satyavir Katara said the ASI was suspended for not wearing mask and violating social distancing norms. He has been sent to the district line and an departmental enquiry is underway. "After repeated directions as per S.O.P issued by the government of India and briefed by the undersigned many times, today, on June 1, I checked the offices/ branches of 4th Battalion of DAP, and found that ASI Surrender is not wearing mask and also not maintaining social distance in the office/ branches of 4th Bn DAP, Delhi. "Accordingly he is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, without prejudice to the departmental action to be initiated against him," the official order signed by Katara said.