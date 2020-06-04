Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1.07 lakh Indians returned to India after launch of Vande Bharat mission: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:55 IST
Over 1.07 lakh Indians returned to India after launch of Vande Bharat mission: MEA
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Over 1.07 lakh stranded Indians have returned to the country from abroad since the government launched the 'Vande Bharat' evacuation mission on May 7, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. It said the government has started preparation for the third phase of the mission after completion of the second phase of the evacuation on June 13.

"Around 38,000 persons are expected to be repatriated under this phase in 337 international flights from 31 countries," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. In the first phase of the mission from May 7 to 15, the government evacuated around 15,000 people from 12 countries. The second phase of the evacuation mission was scheduled from May 17 to 22. However, the government has extended it till June 13.

Air India has operated 103 flights under the second phase to bring back stranded Indian nationals from abroad, Srivastava said, adding the Indian Navy has also made sorties to bring back Indians from Sri Lanka and the Maldives. "After the commencement of the Vande Bharat mission on May 7, a total of 454 flights, including foreign carriers, have brought back stranded Indians. As of date, 1,07,123 Indians have returned," he said.

Those who have returned to India included 17,485 migrant workers, 11,511 students and 8,633 professionals. He said over 32,000 Indians have returned through land border checkpoints from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. A total of 3,48,565 people registered requests with Indian missions for repatriation to India on compelling grounds. As per the government's policy for evacuation, Indians having "compelling reasons" to return like pregnant women, elderly people, students and those facing the prospect of deportation are being brought back home. The MEA spokesperson said the third phase will cover more sectors and will create additional hubs in remote regions.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police: NYPD officer ambushed, man who stabbed him shot

A New York City police officer on an anti-looting patrol was ambushed Wednesday in Brooklyn by a man who walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck, police said, setting off a struggle in which the assailant was shot and two other off...

Increased Indian investments in France in 2019: Report

Significantly ramping up investments in France, 18 Indian firms decided to invest there in 2019, taking the total number of companies from India with a presence in the European country to 120, a French Embassy statement said on Thursday. Th...

Nadal not sure about 2020 US Open; depends on COVID, travel

If it werent for a pandemic-caused postponement, the French Open would have been in Week 2 now, and Rafael Nadal might still have been in contention for a 20th Grand Slam title. Instead, hes home in Spain, practicing lightly -- and wonderin...

Detained US Navy veteran freed by Iran, en route home

A Navy veteran detained in Iran for nearly two years has been released and is on his way home aboard a Swiss government aircraft, US officials said ThursdayThe US special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, flew to Zurich with a doctor to meet free...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020