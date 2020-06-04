CBI books Delhi jeweller for Rs 53cr bank fraud

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The CBI has booked a Delhi-based jeweller, Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd, and its five directors for alleged bank fraud causing loss of Rs 53 crore to Union Bank of India, officials said Thursday. Along with the company, the CBI has also named guarantor company S K G Doors Pvt Ltd and its two directors, panel advocates of the bank in the case, they said. "It was alleged that the said borrower company, engaged in the manufacturing and trading of gold/diamond-studded jewellery had obtained cash credit facilities and bank guarantee and standby Line of Credit limit from Union Bank of India, East Patel Nagar, New Delhi," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said here

It is alleged that the guarantor company submitted false title deeds of sold-out properties as a mortgage for the credit facilities enjoyed by the company, he said

"It was also alleged that the said accused (borrower company) did not repay the loan amount, and the same was declared as NPA, which has resulted in a loss to the tune of Rs 53 crore to the bank, he said. PTI ABS RDMRDM