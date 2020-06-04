Man lodged in quarantine centre dies

Man lodged in quarantine centre diesPTI | Balasore | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:08 IST
A 30-year-old man, who was lodged in a quarantine centre in Odishas Balasore district, died on Thursday, police said. The man and his elder brother had arrived at Bhadrak on May 29 from Mumbai and were sent to a quarantine centre at Jaleswar nodal school under Khaira police station, they said.
The deceased, identified as Bipin Bihari Mallick of Jalada village, complained of severe chest pain on Wednesday and was taken to Soro hospital where he died on Thursday, a police officer said. Dr Satyaranjan Nayak of Soro hospital said the man could not survive despite all possible efforts by doctors. He died on Thursday morning.
Police have registered a case and investigation into the matter is in progress..
