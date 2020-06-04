Left Menu
90 test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total count 2,478

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:53 IST
As many as 90 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the coastal state to 2,478, a health department official said. Sixty-five patients also recovered from coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, the official said.

The fresh cases were reported from 13 districts. While 79 cases came from quarantine centres, where people have been lodged following their return from other parts of the country, 11 were detected during contact tracing, according to the official. Khurda reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 25, followed by 22 in Ganjam, 10 in Dhenkanal, nine in Bhadrak and seven in Nayagarh. Cuttack and Sundergarh reported five cases each; Puri two; and Bargarh, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Angul and Balasore one each.

According to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), an employee of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar is among the new cases reported from Khurda. Among the 65 patients who recovered, 14 are from Ganjam; 10 each from Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara; eight from Bhadrak; seven from Keonjhar; six from Balangir; three from Khordha; two each from Balasore and Jajpur; and one each from Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda and Kandhamal.

Of the total 2,478 cases, there are 988 active COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the official said. As many as 1,481 people have recovered from the deadly disease and seven died. Two other coronavirus patients died of pre-existing ailments, the official said.

So far, 1,65,824 samples have been tested in the state. Ganjam tops Odisha's COVID-19 tally with 521 cases, followed by 290 in Jajpur, 195 in Khurda, 179 in Balasore, 161 in Kendrapara, 132 in Bhadrak, 131 in Cuttack and 102 in Bolangir.

