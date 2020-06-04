One terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Rajouri
One terrorist was killed on Thursday in an encounter which broke out between security forces and terrorists at Kalakote area of Rajouri, police said.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:24 IST
One terrorist was killed on Thursday in an encounter which broke out between security forces and terrorists at Kalakote area of Rajouri, police said. "Security forces have neutralised one terrorist in an encounter in the Kalakote area of Rajouri," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, one civilian was injured after a terrorist attack on a police party in south Kashmir's Kulgam. "One civilian injured after terrorists attacked a police party at Yaripora market in Kulgam area of South Kashmir. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation," police had said. (ANI)
