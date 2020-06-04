Delhi Police arrests man for killing cabbie, stealing vehicle

A 26-year-old man was arrested from Jharkhand for allegedly killing a cab driver here and fleeing with his vehicle after dumping the body, police said on Thursday. Rahul Kumar, a driver with an app-based cab aggregator, had gone missing on March 19. He had left home for work but did not return, they said.

Kumar’s brother approached police on March 22, but despite many efforts he could not be traced, police said. Two months later, his brother again went to police station and raised suspicion that Kumar could have been kidnapped.

Police personnel then looked into the GPS route of the cab and found that on March 19 it was booked by one Irfan Ansari from Moti Nagar to Badkhal Village, Faridabad at 11.39 pm, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said Ansari was traced to Kodarma district in Jharkhand on May 30.

"During interrogation, accused disclosed that he borrowed Rs two lakhs from his parents to deal in cabs on contract with taxi aggregators. After few days, he met with an accident and his car was completely damaged. He was in tension due to loss and so he planned to rob a cab," Meena said. On the day of the incident, Yadav booked the cab and called the driver from another number and requested him to come to Najafgarh for the pick-up, police said. Yadav boarded the cab from Najafgarh and later near ridge area he immediately pulled the hand break of the car and strangulated the driver, they said.

He then removed clothes from the body, dumped it in a forested area and escaped to his native place with Kumar’s car and mobile phone, the DCP said. The cab and Kumar's mobile phone and clothes have been recovered, the officer added.