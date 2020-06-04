Ghaziabad admin starts help desk facility in hospitals

The Ghaziabad district administration has set up help desks in all private and government hospitals to ensure proper treatment of patients, officials said on Thursday. This action has been taken upon the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, they said.

Additional Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Agarwal has been designated as the nodal officer for this new scheme, Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI. In each and every hospital, one person would be nominated as nodal officer by Agarwal and list of all officers would submitted before administration, the officials said.

Members of civil defence would also be there at held desks to coordinate between patient and the hospital management, they said. In case of any problem related to the treatment, the family members of the patient may contact additional chief medical officer, chief development officer or chief medical officer, the district magistrate said.

After the admission of a patient in a hospital he or she would be kept in isolation ward and also tested for COVID-19. The chief medical superintendent and hospital management would be responsible for the patient's care during treatment, the DM said.