Maha: Elderly man commits suicide over fear of COVID-19

Maha: Elderly man commits suicide over fear of COVID-19PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:13 IST
The fear of contracting COVID-19 infection allegedly forced a 65-year-old man to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at Mangewadi in Patoda on Thursday, when a passerby found the body of Asaram Pote hanging from a tree in his farm, an official said.
The police were immediately alerted and Pote's body was brought down in the presence of his relatives and locals, he said. A suicide note was found on the deceased's person, in which he said that he had taken the extreme step as he was scared of contracting COVID-19 infection and no one should be held responsible for his death, the official said.
A case of accidental death was registered in this regard and further probe was underway, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Beed district
- Patoda
- Mangewadi
ALSO READ
Partial ST bus services in Maharashtra from May 22
Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 41,642 with detection of 2,345 new cases, 64 new deaths take toll due to pandemic to 1,454: Health Official.
Intra-district ST bus services in Maharashtra from May 22
Railway cancels tickets of special trains in Maharashtra after state bans inter-district travel
Intra-district ST bus services to resume from May 22 in Maharashtra subject to certain conditions; red zones and COVID-19 containment areas excluded: MSRTC.