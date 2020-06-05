COVID-19 toll in J-K rises to 36

COVID-19 toll in J-K rises to 36PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:58 IST
The death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 36 as a woman died at a hospital here, officials said on Friday. The woman, a resident of the Batamaloo area of the city, died at SHMS Hospital on Thursday and her samples came back positive for COVID-19, they said.
According to the officials, the woman was brought to the hospital on Thursday morning and had many underlying ailments, including pneumonia. With the latest fatality, the death toll due to coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the union territory has gone up to 36.
