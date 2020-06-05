One more tests COVID-19 positive in Arunachal, total active cases rise to 42

Arunachal Pradesh reported one more COVID-19 infection, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 42 in a span of 12 days, a senior health official said on Friday. The fresh case was reported from Namsai district late on Thursday, he said.

The patient is a returnee from Tamil Nadu and asymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) L Jampa said. The state reported five coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Arunachal Pradesh's first coronavirus patient was discharged from hospital in Lohit district on April 16. Meanwhile, the Changlang district administration has imposed restrictions on inter-circle movement of people in Diyun, Miao and Bordumsa circles, except for medical emergencies and other exigencies, Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said in an order.

The district has reported 28 COVID-19 cases, all returnees from other states, officials said..