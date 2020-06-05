Uttarakhand CM tests negative for COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has tested negative for COVID-19, days after he went into self-quarantine following a meeting with the state tourism minister who had contracted the virus. Official sources said on Friday that the chief minister's test reports confirm that he is not infected with the virus. The chief minister and his three cabinet colleagues had gone into self-quarantine immediately after state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj, his wife and five other members of their family tested positive for the disease last week.

Rawat had chaired a meeting of the state cabinet on Friday last which was attended by Maharaj. However, state health secretary Amit Negi had clarified that the ministers and officials, who had attended the cabinet meeting, were low-risk contacts of Maharaj and did not need to be quarantined.

Still Rawat and his three cabinet colleagues remained in self-quarantine. The other three ministers including Subodh Uniyal, Harak Singh Rawat and Madan Kaushik came out of quarantine and resumed their normal duties on Thursday.