Maximum 50 people at weddings, 20 in last rite rituals: Jharkhand's new guidelines

A maximum of 50 people are allowed to take part in wedding ceremonies and 20 in last rite rituals in Jharkhand, according to the fresh guidelines issued by the state government for non-containment zones. All the those attending both the rituals should wear face covers or masks and ensure social distancing, as per the guidelines issued late Thursday.

Activities barred in the notification issued on June 1 would continue to remain suspended, including the closure of all religious places, it said. Large gatherings at social, political, sports, entertainment, education, culture and religious programmes would remain banned, it added.

Asking the people to maintain a six-feet distance at public places, the guidelines said people over the age of 65 and those below ten, besides pregnant women, should remain indoors unless they have to go out for health reasons. Spiting in public places and drinking are strictly prohibited. Having paan, gutka and tobacco products in the public are also banned.

Some other guidelines issued by the Centre were also mentioned in the states notification, as the country eases through 'Unlock-1' to reignite economic activities after the over-two-month-long coronavirus-forced lockdown..