138 new COVID-19 cases in AP, tally touches 4,250

As more and more people are coming into the state from various parts of the country and abroad, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases as the total climbed to 4,250 on Friday with the addition of 138 in the last 24 hours. Of the fresh cases, 84 came from other states and four from abroad, the latest health department bulletin said.

Two more deaths were also reported in the state, taking the tally to 73 so far. In the state, 4,23,564 coronavirus tests were conducted so far and the positivity rate turned out to be one per cent, the government said.

Of the 4,250 positive cases, 700 were from other states and 123 foreign returnees. In all, 2,556 patients recovered and got discharged, including 258 from other states and four foreign returnees, leaving 1,621 active cases.

In Krishna district, two persons died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and took the state toll to 73, the bulletin said..