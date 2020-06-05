Gender biased woman kills infant girl, self

Erode, June 5 (PTI): A 34-year-old woman allegedlykilled her three-month-old girl baby and later herself as sheexpected her second child to be a boy. The woman has a nine-year-old daughter, police said on Friday

The woman was so agitated over not begetting a boybaby that she killed the infant by drowning it in a watertub, then went to her room and hanged herself, the policesaid

The incident took place near Perundurai in Erodedistrict on Thursday, they said, adding that a murder-cum-suicide case has been registered.