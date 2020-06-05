Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ministry of Railways reiterates its commitment to provide world-class facilities to passengers

The Ministry of Railways on Friday reiterated its commitment to provide world-class facilities to its passengers through one of the best rail networks in the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:47 IST
Ministry of Railways reiterates its commitment to provide world-class facilities to passengers
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Railways on Friday reiterated its commitment to provide world-class facilities to its passengers through one of the best rail networks in the world. "In order to provide a clean environment and smooth travel experience to its passengers, the Indian Railways has taken various steps under Swachh Bharat, Swachh Railways initiative," said the Ministry of Railways in a press release.

In the statement, the Ministry listed some important steps in this direction, which include 49,487 bio-toilets installed in 14,916 coaches during 2019-20. This takes the cumulative number of bio-toilets to more than 2,45,400 fitted in 68,800 coaches with a coverage of 100 per cent. The Ministry of Railways, which has been lauded for the implementation of 'Swachhta Action Plan,' said that 200 railway stations were certified for the implementation of Environment Management System to ISO: 14001 in 2019-20.

"Independent third-party survey of passenger perception on cleanliness standards was carried out at 720 stations in 2019-20 against 407 stations," the press release said. It further said: "More than 1,100 pairs of trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and other important long distance Mail/Express trains are having the facility of On Board House Keeping Service (OBHS) for cleaning of coach toilets, doorways, aisles and passenger compartments during the run of the trains."

As an initiative to reduce, recycle and dispose of plastic waste generated in stations in an ecofriendly manner, comprehensive policy guidelines have been brought out for the installation of Plastic Bottle Crushing Machines (PBCMs) by the zonal railways. At present, around 315 PBCMs have been installed at 229 stations including several district headquarters railway stations, while automatic coach washing plants (ACWP) have been installed at eight locations during 2019-20. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Videos

Latest News

India set to reopen temples, malls but no sprinkling of holy water

India will throw open shopping malls, restaurants, and places of worship that typically attract large crowds next week, officials said, even though coronavirus infections are rising at the fastest daily rate than at any time in the past thr...

Exiled Thai activist abducted in Cambodia, rights group says

Unknown gunmen abducted a Thai political activist in Cambodias capital, rights advocates said on Friday, the latest in a series of mysterious disappearances of Southeast Asian dissidents living in exile.Wanchalearm Satsaksit, 37, was bundle...

COVID-19: DMK MLA's health sees improvement

The health condition of a DMK legislator, who was put on ventilator after he tested positive for coronavirus days ago, has improved and the government has assured all support to a private hospital for his treatment, authorities said on Frid...

Tripura's axed school teachers seek government help

An association of school teachers of Tripura, who recently lost their jobs, on Friday appealed to the state government to provide them relief for sustenance during the lockdown. They were granted a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 35,000 by the gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020