DPCC asked to study lockdown's impact on air, water pollution

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to conduct a detailed study on water and air pollution levels before, during and after the lockdown period. The pollution control body has been asked to submit a report within 15 days. The findings of the study will be used for devising a pollution mitigation plan, the minister told PTI. "The DPCC has been asked to conduct a study on water and air pollution levels during these three phases -- pre-lockdown, lockdown, and post-lockdown. Accordingly, measures will be taken to check pollution in the national capital," Rai said.

According to a DPCC study conducted in the first phase of the lockdown, pollution in the Yamuna river dipped by up to 30 per cent and the quality of waste water in drains improved by up to 80 per cent. With very few vehicles on roads, and only essential commercial units functioning due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had reported 46 per cent reduction in PM2.5 levels and 50 per cent depletion in PM10 concentrations in the national capital from March 25 to April 15 -- the first phase of the lockdown.