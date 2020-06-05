Left Menu
6 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, total rises to 390

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:08 IST
Six more people, including a couple and a 40-year old man who recently returned from Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 390, officials said. While three fresh cases were reported from Kangra district, two were detected from Hamirpur district and one from Shimla district, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said. He said eight patients -- six in Hamirpur and two in Kangra -- recovered from disease on Friday.

In Kangra, all the three fresh cases returned from Delhi on May 27, a district official said. A 34-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife from Minjgram in Nurpur tehsil in Kangra tested positive on Friday, he said adding that their two-year-old son had earlier tested positive and was admitted at the Baijnath Dedicated COVID care centre (DCCC).

Similarly, a 40-year-old man from Kulhan village in Nurpur tehsil also tested positive. His son had also tested positive earlier and was admitted at Baijnath DCCC, he said.  Meanwhile two persons in Kangra district, including a 42-year-old man from Barohal village in Panchrukhi tehsil and a 35-year-old man from Sarguni village in Palampur tehsil recovered from the virus, he added. They have been discharged and advised home isolation for a week, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said the number of active patients in the state is 197. As many as 187 patients have recovered so far, he added.

So far, six people have succumbed to the virus in Himachal Pradesh. Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 64, followed by 50 in Kangra, 17 in Solan, 15 each in Una and Chamba, 11 in Bilaspur, 10 in Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, three in Shimla, and two each in Kinnaur and Kullu. PTI DJI TDS TDS

