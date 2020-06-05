Left Menu
TN Ministers to oversee anti-COVID-19 work in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:32 IST
With the city registering unabated spike in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced a group of five ministers to oversee work by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the field support teams. Of the 15 zones in the GCC, each minister has been vested with three zones and they would monitor the containment efforts by the corporation and the field support team, a government order said.

The infection count in the metropolis alone stood at 19,826 out of the 28,694 in the state on Friday. The government has already constituted Zonal Special Task Teams and other panels of IAS officials as part of its fight against the spread of the contagion in the city with high density of population.

Senior Minister D Jayakumar in-charge of Fisheries, will be coordinating anti-COVID-19 activities in Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones, the last two among the worst hit zones accounting for over 5,000 cases. Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan shall look after Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

Food Minister R Kamaraj is in charge of Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam, which also have high number of positive cases, while Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar would handle Tiruvotriyur, Manali, and Tiru Vi Ka Nagar. Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar is tasked with overseeing work in Ambattur, Valasaravakkam and Alandur.

