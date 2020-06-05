Left Menu
PM Modi assures Rawanda of India's support in combating coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Rwandan President Paul Kagame of India's steadfast support, including medical assistance, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the African nation. During their telephonic conversation, the prime minister also appreciated the effective management of the crisis under Kagame's leadership and the firm resolve of the people of Rwanda in combating the challenge. Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in bilateral ties since his visit to Rwanda in 2018, an official statement said.

Jagane recalled the 200 Indian cows gifted by Modi during his visit, and explained that they had helped in improving the availability of milk for Rwandan children and also increased the income of farmers, it said. The leaders discussed the challenges posed to their healthcare systems and economies by the pandemic.

They also shared information about the steps taken in the respective countries to manage the crisis and ensure the well-being of the people. They agreed to extend all possible support to each other's expatriate citizens during the present crisis, the statement said.

"The prime minister assured the Rwandan President of India's steadfast support to Rwanda's efforts to combat the coronavirus, including through medical assistance," it said. Modi conveyed his best wishes for the health and well-being of the people of Rwanda during the present crisis.

