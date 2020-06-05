MoD begins dialogue with employees to address issues of Ordnance Factory Board

A High-Level Official Committee (HLOC) of Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence (MoD) has taken the initiative to commence dialogue with employees' federations/unions to address their concerns regarding corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) here today.

The Committee, headed by Additional Secretary (DDP) Shri V L Kantha Rao along with senior MoD and Army officials, held a host meeting through video conferencing with three such associations – Confederation of Defence Recognised Associations (CDRA), Indian Ordnance Factories Gazetted Officers Association (IOFGOA) & National Defence Group-B Gazetted Officers Association (NDGBGOA) wherein, the intent of the Government to implement aforesaid decision with the involvement of all the stakeholders was conveyed and suggestions were invited from the association members on ways to safeguard the benefits/interests of employees in terms of wages, salary, retirement benefits, health facilities and other service matters, etc while converting OFB into one or more 100 per cent Government-owned corporate entities.

Suggestions were also sought on their concern regarding future orders and budgetary support needed from the Government for the new corporate entity/entities.

The discussions in the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. The request of the associations to hold more meetings with all OFB employees' federations/unions participating together was considered by the Committee and it was assured that the engagement with the Federations/Unions will be continued.

As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, the Government had announced on May 16, 2020, that it would improve autonomy, accountability and efficiency in ordnance supplies by the corporatisation of OFB.

Employees' associations were represented by CDRA President Shri B K. Singh and General Secretary Shri B B Mohanty. The IOFSGOA was represented by its General Secretary Shri S B Chaubey and General Treasurer Shri M A Siddiqui while NGDBGOA was represented by its President Shri M Barik and General Secretary Jaigopal Singh.

