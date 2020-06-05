COVID-19: Nashik cases reach 1,435, death toll touches 89

The samples of 10 people who diedearlier in Nashik in Maharashtra tested positive for novelcoronavirus on Friday, taking the death toll in the districtfrom the infection to 89, an official said

Among the ten, eight are from hotspot Malegaon, whichnow accounts for 63 COVID-19 deaths so far

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik districtreached 1,435 after 20 people tested positive for the virus onFriday, he said.