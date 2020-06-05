One BSF personnel among 90 new COVID-19 patients in C'garh

Coronavirus cases continued to rise in Chhattisgarh with 90 more people, including a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, testing positive on Friday, a health official here said. On Thursday, the state had reported 93 COVID-19 cases.

The state's COVID-19 count is now 863, though active cases are 630 as 231 people have been discharged and two patients have died, he said. "Of the new cases, 40 were reported from Korba district, 15 from Balodabazar, 14 from Bilaspur, 13 from Raigarh, three from Raipur, two from Rajnandgaon while one each case came from Durg, Koriya and Balrampur districts," he said.

Most of the new patients were migrant labourers, who had recently returned to their home districts from different parts of the country, or persons who had come in contact with them, he said. "A BSF Assistant Sub Inspector (BSF) had returned to Bhilai (Durg district) from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh on June 1 after leave. He tested positive for the viral infection on Friday," he said.

The ASI, who is posted in the 157th battalion of the BSF in Kanker district, was kept in a quarantine centre set up by the paramilitary forces in Bhilai, he said. The Frontier Headquarters of the BSF, which is extensively deployed in Kanker for anti-Naxal operations, is located in Bhilai town.

Earlier in the day, 25 patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur and Covid Hospital Mana Raipur following their recovery, he said. At present, 2,29,070 people have been kept in 19,533 quarantine centres of the state, while 52,272 people are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases: 863, new cases: 90, deaths: two, discharged: 231, active cases: 630, people tested so far: 81,773..