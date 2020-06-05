Woman gang-raped in Indore, six arrested

A woman was gang-raped by five persons in Ban Ganga area here on June 2 and all the accused have been arrested, police said. Tehzeeb Qazi, SHO, Vijay Nagar police station said that on June 2, a young woman residing in the Vijay Nagar area received a call that the problem of a person harassing her will be solved.

"She believed the callers and went with them. She was taken to a hill near firing range in the Ban Ganga area and was gang-raped by five persons. There are six accused in this case. Five were involved in gang-rape and one person hatched the conspiracy," the SHO said. "All six have been arrested. The accused are Gopal, Lakki, Lakhan, Bhavesh, Manish and Aman," he said.