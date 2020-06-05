Left Menu
182 more test COVID-19 positive in JK, cases rise to 3,324

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:08 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 182 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infected to 3,324, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 74 are reported from Jammu, while 108 from the Kashmir region.

"A total of 182 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Friday," an official said. Of the total 3,324 patients, 2515 are in Kashmir, while 809 in the Jammu region, he added.

There are 2,202 active cases in the union territory – 1573 in Kashmir and 629 in Jammu -- and 1,086 patients have recovered, he said. The union territory has witnessed 36 COVID-19-related deaths.

