3 criminals arrested with weapons by Hry police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:45 IST
Haryana Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two wanted criminals and one of their associates and recovered arms and ammunition from them. The accused were wanted in 70 criminal cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, loot, dacoity and theft.

A team of Special Task Force (STF) after getting a tip off arrested dreaded criminal Ashok Kumar, alias Shoki, a resident of Shishwal. His associate Amarjit, alias Monu, was also nabbed. Both were arrested from Civil Line Police Station area in Hisar, he said. Police recovered six pistols and 57 live cartridges from them, he said.

Kumar, wanted in several heinous crimes, also carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh. He was wanted in 14 cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and loot registered in Haryana and Rajasthan, he said. In another crackdown, the Crime branch in Faridabad on the basis of secret inputs laid a trap and nabbed Jagram, alias Jagga, who was in the most-wanted list of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Police. A country-made pistol and five cartridges were also seized from the resident of Mathura district of UP.

Twenty-three cases of heinous crimes have been registered against Jagga in Rajasthan, 27 cases in Uttar Pradesh and six cases in Haryana. UP Police had announced a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest whereas a bounty of Rs 5,000 was announced by Rajasthan Police.

Cases under the relevant sections of IPC were registered against the three accused and further probe is underway, he said..

