COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 10,000-mark

Rajasthan recorded 222 fresh coronavirus cases and five deaths due to the disease on Friday, taking the number of infections in the state to 10,084, officials said

With the fresh deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 218

Two deaths were reported from Ajmer, one each from Jaipur and Sawaimadhopur and a COVID-19 patient belonging to other state also died. Of the new cases, Jodhpur reported 51, followed by 42 in Bharatpur, 24 in Jhalawar, 19 in Pali, 17 in Sikar, 16 in Jaipur, 12 in Rajsamand, 10 in Sirohi, nine in Nagaur, eight in Jhunjhunu, four in Baran, three in Bhilwara, three from other state, two from Kota and one each from Sawaimadhopur and Udaipur. A total of 7,359 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered and 6,818 been discharged. The number of active cases in the state is 2,507, according to an official.