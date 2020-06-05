Hry CM urges people to conserve environment; state sets target to plant 1 crore trees

On World Environment Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the people of the state to take a pledge to conserve the environment and maintain ecological balance, as the state government set a target to plant over one crore trees this year. "On World Environment Day, let's take a pledge to make our contribution towards conserving the environment," he said in a tweet.

Stressing upon the need to maintain ecological balance, in another tweet, he said, "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed." In Yamunanagar, Haryana Forest and Environment Minister Kanwar Pal said this year a target has been set to plant more than one crore trees in the state, for which 1,100 villages have been identified. Tree plantation will be done in 50 villages of every district in the state, Pal said after planting medicinal and fruit trees in Yamunanagar.

Earlier, in a message to mark World Environment Day, Chief Minister Khattar laid emphasis on water conservation. "Keeping this in mind, the Haryana government has recently started the 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat' scheme so that water can be saved for future generations," he said.

Khattar said that climate change has become a global issue today. "Due to climate change, our seasons are changing, the temperature is increasing and the groundwater level is falling. Due to changes in the trend of monsoon, natural disasters like floods, droughts, earthquakes, tsunamis, and other cyclonic storms are becoming very frequent. Interference with nature will lead to a shortage of clean water and air," he said in the message.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Mullana constituency in Ambala district Varun Chaudhary said the Haryana government has set a target of achieving 20 per cent forest cover in the coming years from present nearly 3.90 per cent, but it should not limit itself to plantation drives, but concentrate on survival rates of the plants. "The state government should not only limit itself to plantation drives but concentrate on the survival rates especially during the first year, and promote multiple varieties of trees for plantation including native tree species as these have a better environmental impact," Chaudhary said.

He offered unconditional support to the government to achieve the target and suggested to involve all 90 MLAs of the state for this noble cause. "Increasing the forest cover is a great first step but we need to think about environment holistically including water and air quality, solid waste management, biodiversity and land degradation," the Congress legislator said.