Havildar from TN killed in Jammu, CM announces Rs 20 lakh aid to kin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:26 IST
A 40-year old havildar hailing from Tamil Nadu was killed in action along the Line of Control in Jammu's Akhnoor sector, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Friday hailing the soldier's supreme sacrifice. Condoling the death of the army man, P Mathiazhagan, on Thursday, Palaniswami conveyed his sympathies to his family and hailed the supreme sacrifice saying he dedicated his life for safeguarding the country.

The Chief Minister, expressing grief over his death in an official release here said he has ordered disbursement of Rs 20 lakh immediately to his family. Mathiazhagan, belonging to the 17th Madras Regiment was a havildar and hailed from Vethilaikarankadu village in Edappadi taluk of Salem district here, he said.

The soldier was killed in action along the LoC in Akhnoor sector, he said adding the Salem District Collector has been asked to visit Mathiazhagan's family and offer condolences and honour the braveheart's mortal remains. According to a defence release here, Mathiazhagan joined the Army on 15 January 1999 and his body was being flown to Coimbatore from Jammu.

The mortal remains of the soldier will be taken to Salem on Saturdayfrom Coimbatore by road, the defence PRO office here said. The ADG PI - (Additional Directorate General of Public Information) Indian Army on its twitter handle said, "General MM Naravane #COAS and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Hav Mathiazhagan P; offer deepest condolences to the family."PTI VGNSS PTI PTI

