Delhi reports 1,330 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, total count rises to 26,334

With 1,330 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 26,334 on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:49 IST
According to the Delhi government, out of the 26,334 cases, 15,311 are active COVID-19 cases.. Image Credit: ANI

With 1,330 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 26,334 on Friday. According to the Delhi government, out of the 26,334 cases, 15,311 are active COVID-19 cases. The death toll stands at 708 as of June 5.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has denied the shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in the national capital. Jain said: "There are some misleading reports that there is a shortage of beds for corona patients in Delhi because a few private hospitals are refusing admissions. The truth is -- there is absolutely no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment."

"In the last three days, over 1,000 corona patients have been admitted to various hospitals in Delhi. If beds were not available, this would have not been possible. Even now, we have close to 5,000 vacant beds. And we are making hospital bed data live and real-time soon," added the minister. Meanwhile, the state government has received over 7.5 lakh suggestions on the opening of Delhi borders to contain the spread of COVID-19, through WhatsApp, e-mails and calls.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the sealing of the borders for a week starting Monday, with essential services remaining functional and the government officers continuing to travel on their identity cards. He had further said the people from all over the country come to Delhi in search of better medical treatment. All the beds will be occupied in just 2-3 days if we have an influx of patients from across the country. (ANI)

