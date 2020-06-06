Under-trial prisoner dies of heart disease in UP

An under-trial prisoner at the Muzaffarnagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh died of a heart disease, officials said on Saturday. The middle-aged prisoner, Sandeep, was arrested in November 2019 in connection with a case of murder. He was rushed to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness Friday evening.

He died at the hospital due to a heart disease, jail superintendent A K Saxena said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officials said.