Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt relieves 9 IAS officers from COVID-19 duty

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-06-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 11:45 IST
Odisha govt relieves 9 IAS officers from COVID-19 duty

The Odisha government has relieved nine senior IAS officers from COVID-19 duty, an official said. The officers have been spared of COVID-19 duty so that they could attend to their original administrative responsibilities, the official said.

"Some senior officers engaged in COVID duty have been spared to attend to their original administrative responsibilities. They performed very well under trying circumstances. We thank them for their dedication," Chief Secretary A K Tripathy wrote on his official twitter handle. Senior IAS officer and Industry secretary Hemant Sharma, who was supervising in the procurement of essential pharmaceutical goods, PPEs, masks and critical care equipment for COVID-19, has been rescinded since June 1, a notification by the General Administration department said.

The state government had earlier shifted senior IAS officer N B Dhal from Health and Family welfare department in middle of the states fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Dhal has been appointed as secretary in Energy department.

The officers who have been rescinded from COVID duty are: Water Resources secretary Surendra Kumar, Sports secretary V K Dev, Works Secretary Krishna Kumar, director social welfare Aravind Agarwal, Tourism director Sachin Ramchandra Yadav, State Project Director of OSEPA Bhupinder Singh Poonia. This apart, Labour secretary Anu Garg and Director Sports R Vineel Krishna were also withdrawn from their COVID- 19 duties.

These officers had been entrusted with different responsibilities in Covid management in addition to their departmental duties. The government action in removing Hemant Sharma and rescinding other officers came in the backdrop of a recent controversy when the state government refused to take delivery of PPEs, masks and sanitiser brought in more than 20 trucks which were stranded outside Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) warehouse, about a week ago.

However, the government later decided to accept only PPEs, which had arrived here by May 31. The development triggered a sharp reaction from political parties with opposition Congress and BJP alleging that it smacked of corruption in COVID management as the same equipment were purchased by the state government at different prices from different suppliers.

"We demand a CBI probe into the procurement of the equipment for COVID-19 management in the state. There has been allegation of irregularities in the purchase and a thorough inquiry is needed," senior Congress leader and trade union leader Rama Chandra Khuntia said. OPCC spokesperson Sudarshan Das said: "Just removal of some officers from crucial positions will not give justice. A high level inquiry into the matter of procurement should be made." BJP state general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar also demanded a high level probe into the incident. "The procurement is not at all transparent. Same things have been procured from different companies at varied rates," she claimed.

Countering the opposition charge, senior BJD leader and former minister Sashi Bhushan Behera said corruption has never been allowed by the Naveen Patnaik government. If at all any irregularity in Covid management comes to notice, appropriate action will certainly be taken, he said..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghans condemn Iranian police after refugees killed in car blaze

Afghans have taken to social media to denounce Iranian police after a video of a car carrying with Afghan refugees set ablaze in Iran went viral, arousing new anger weeks after Afghan officials accused Iranian border guards of drowning migr...

Science News Roundup: Tyson the alpaca takes heavyweight role in search for coronavirus vaccine; Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19? and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19 After data debacle, we still dont knowScientists are resuming COVID-19 trials of the now world-famous drug hydroxychloroquine, as confusion con...

Sports News Roundup: Texans special teams coordinator Seely retires; Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Jordan announces 100 million donation to fight for racial equalityBasketball great Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand on Friday pledged 100 million over the next 10 years to organization...

France says its army killed al Qaeda North Africa chief Droukdel

France said on Friday its military forces had killed al Qaedas North Africa chief Abdelmalek Droukdel, a key Islamist fighter that its forces had been hunting for more than seven years, during an operation in Mali. On June 3, French army fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020