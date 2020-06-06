Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palayam Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram not to open from June 8

Palayam Juma Masjid located in the heart of the Thiruvananthapuram city here has decided not to open the mosque to the public even though the government has allowed places of worship to reopen from June 8 onwards as part of the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:03 IST
Palayam Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram not to open from June 8
Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Palayam Juma Masjid located in the heart of the Thiruvananthapuram city here has decided not to open the mosque to the public even though the government has allowed places of worship to reopen from June 8 onwards as part of the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines. Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi told ANI, "This decision was made as Thiruvananthapuram is a place where lots of travelers come and it will be difficult to control the crowd coming to the mosque for prayers. Particularly, for the Friday prayers, more than 2,000 people participate, and it will be difficult to control the crowd."

He further said that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in the state, and it will be better if mosques in the city region observe caution. "Unlike in villages where everyone in the region knows one another, in the city, lots of strangers visit the mosque. If someone who comes to pray breaks home quarantine guidelines, it will be difficult to identify them. So we have decided not to open the Palayam Juma Masjid for the time being," he added. He welcomed the relaxation in lockdown announced by the centre and state governments for the places of worship but decided to be cautious in the given situation.

Religious places all over the country have been allowed to open from June 8. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Make online plan for visits to Saneeswara temple: Lt Governor

Puducherry, June 6 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday called upon the devout people in the Union Territory to adopt online plans for visits to the shrine of Lord Saneeswara Saturn in Tirunallar near Karaikal. She p...

One more arrested in gang rape of woman

One more person has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman by her husband and his friends after forcibly making her drink liquor, police said on Saturday. With this six people, including the husband, have...

Australia, Asia protests embrace 'Black Lives Matter' movement

Thousands took to the streets across Australia on Saturday, as did hundreds in Tokyo and Seoul to support U.S. protests against police brutality, while demonstrations were expected around Europe in the coming hours. The rolling, global prot...

3 ED officials, 2 contractual staff test positive for COVID-19 in ED headquarters; building sealed

Out of the five persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the headquarters of Enforcement Directorate ED situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market three are ED officials and two are contractual staff members, said ED sources. The bui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020