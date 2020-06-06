Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spicejet ladder crashes into parked IndiGo aircraft at Mumbai Airport

An IndiGo aircraft was hit by a SpiceJet ladder due to strong winds at Mumbai Airport on Saturday morning leading to some damage to wings and engine cowling of the aircraft.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:29 IST
Spicejet ladder crashes into parked IndiGo aircraft at Mumbai Airport
A visual from Mumbai airport where a SpiceJet latter crashed into an Indigo aircraft. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An IndiGo aircraft was hit by a SpiceJet ladder due to strong winds at Mumbai Airport on Saturday morning leading to some damage to wings and engine cowling. "This incident occurred at Mumbai airport early this morning. A stepladder belonging to SpiceJet got detached from its parked position and damaged a stationary aircraft belonging to IndiGo," Indigo said in a statement.

According to the statement, the incident is under investigation by relevant authorities. A SpiceJet spokesperson said that the parked step latter was well secured and with chocks in place but was moved back due to strong winds and hit the Indigo aircraft on the right-wing.

"On June 6, 2020, a SpiceJet step ladder was parked on stand C87 (where one of our aircraft VT-SLA was parked) at the Mumbai airport. On stand C86, an Indigo aircraft was parked. Both aircraft were not in service at that time," SpiceJet spokesperson said. "In the morning at around 7.30 am, sudden strong winds picked up. There was no prior weather warning or advisory. SpiceJet step ladder, which was well secured and with chocks in place, was moved backward and hit the Indigo aircraft on right-wing," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Make online plan for visits to Saneeswara temple: Lt Governor

Puducherry, June 6 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday called upon the devout people in the Union Territory to adopt online plans for visits to the shrine of Lord Saneeswara Saturn in Tirunallar near Karaikal. She p...

One more arrested in gang rape of woman

One more person has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman by her husband and his friends after forcibly making her drink liquor, police said on Saturday. With this six people, including the husband, have...

Australia, Asia protests embrace 'Black Lives Matter' movement

Thousands took to the streets across Australia on Saturday, as did hundreds in Tokyo and Seoul to support U.S. protests against police brutality, while demonstrations were expected around Europe in the coming hours. The rolling, global prot...

3 ED officials, 2 contractual staff test positive for COVID-19 in ED headquarters; building sealed

Out of the five persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the headquarters of Enforcement Directorate ED situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market three are ED officials and two are contractual staff members, said ED sources. The bui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020