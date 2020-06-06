Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally surges to 938 with 95 new cases

With 95 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, the state tally of people infected with the virus has surged to 938, as per the health department. There are currently 521 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 410 people have recovered from the disease.

According to the data shared by the state health department, East Singhbhum has the highest number of positive cases at 150, followed by Ranchi (140). Seven fatalities have been recorded in Jharkhand to date. (ANI)