Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Yediyurappa asks hotels, restaurants to strictly follow precautionary measures

As hotels and restaurants are set to open in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said the owners of these establishments have to strictly follow all precautionary measures prescribed by the Centre to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-06-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:04 IST
COVID-19: Yediyurappa asks hotels, restaurants to strictly follow precautionary measures
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held discussions with ministers, stakeholders on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As hotels and restaurants are set to open in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said the owners of these establishments have to strictly follow all precautionary measures prescribed by the Centre to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Yediyurappa held a meeting with the tourism and transport department, also stakeholders, regarding revival of tourism in the state.

The representatives of the hotel association and transport companies have assured the Chief Minister that they would follow all the government guidelines. The Bus Owners Association, Hotel Owners' Association and Taxi Owners' Association, who were present in the meeting, put forward some demands before the government. Yediyurappa said their demands will be thoroughly reviewed and appropriate decisions will be taken.

The Chief Minister also released a guidebook for hotel owners to follow for the opening of their hotels, hospitality units and tourist destinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Lakshmana Sawadi, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and other senior government officials also attended the meeting.

The Central government has allowed shopping malls, restaurants, and hotels in non-containment zones across the country to open from June 8 as part of "Unlock 1.0" after being shut for over two months due to the coronavirus spread. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two more die of COVID-19 in J-K; death toll rises to 38

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease in the union territory to 38, officials said. While one death took place in the Kashmir Valley, another was re...

Washington Mayor Bowser, 'unbought and unbossed,' challenges Trump

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has drawn a battle line right up to the White House.Bowser, one of seven black female mayors of Americas 100 largest cities, on Friday declared a small but symbolic patch of the U.S. capital - a section of 16t...

Pak court issues notice to Imran Khan in defamation case

An additional district and sessions court here issued notices to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on an application, moved by opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif seeking early hearing of his Rs 10 billion suit for damages under Defamation Or...

EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia to double deficit to fund stimulus, says finance minister

Malaysias fiscal deficit will nearly double to around 6 of annual economic output this year because of the governments recent efforts to revive the economy, the finance minister told Reuters, adding it could seek to raise the debt ceiling t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020