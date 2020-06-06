Hit by speeding motorcycle in village, woman dies: Police

A 30-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Ataraiya Dera village of the district, police said on Saturday. Bharua Sumerpur police station in-charge Shriprakash Yadav said Sita had gone to meet her relative Sadlu Nishad in the village on Friday.

While returning back her house, she was hit by a speeding motorcycle, being driven by her co-villager Balendra around 9 pm. Her relatives rushed Sita to a primary health centre, but she was declared “brought dead” there, Yadav said. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are on to search the accused motorcyclist, the SHO said.