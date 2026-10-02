Travel Giants Push EU for Faster Biometric Journeys With Privacy and Choice Intact

Repeatedly reaching for a passport or boarding pass could become less common at European airports, with five major travel organisations asking EU policymakers to support secure biometric services that passengers can choose for themselves. ACI EUROPE, Amadeus, IATA, IDEMIA Public Security and SITA announced the Responsible Biometrics Travel Industry Coalition on 1 October, bringing airport, airline and technology expertise together to press for clearer rules that protect personal information and make journeys easier.

Their concern centres on the Digital Omnibus, a proposal intended to simplify Europe's digital rulebook, encourage innovation and strengthen competitiveness without weakening data protection or cybersecurity. The coalition warns that unintended restrictions could limit voluntary biometric travel services, preventing passengers from choosing tools that reduce repeated document checks, even when strong safeguards and traditional alternatives are available.

Fewer Document Checks, More Room to Keep Airports Moving

For passengers, the appeal is a journey with fewer interruptions at identity checkpoints; for airports and airlines, biometric verification offers a way to process more people through existing terminals and manage queues during busy periods. Reducing repeated manual checks can improve passenger flow and give staff more time to help travellers who need assistance, making better use of airport space and people as traffic grows.

The coalition connects these operational benefits to Europe's wider economic interests, arguing that efficient, well-connected airports support transport and tourism competitiveness. Clear rules could give European technology companies greater confidence to invest, develop trusted services and expand within their home market, with improvements potentially benefiting more than a billion European air travellers each year.

Passenger Choice Depends on Trust and Real Alternatives

Interest in biometric travel is substantial, according to IATA's 2025 Global Passenger Survey, which gathered more than 10,000 responses from over 200 countries. Some 74% of respondents were willing to share biometric information to avoid showing a passport or boarding pass at airport checkpoints, half had already used biometrics during a journey, and 85% of users reported satisfaction. Among respondents unwilling to share biometric information, 42% said they would reconsider if data privacy was assured; European travellers were the least likely of any region to have used biometrics in the previous year.

The coalition says participation must remain voluntary, with passengers able to decide whether to share their information, withdraw consent and request deletion at any time. Biometric services should be secure and limited to a defined journey, supported by practical non-biometric alternatives. Its commitments include informed consent, encryption, secure storage, restricted access, appropriate retention periods and transparent oversight, giving passengers understandable information about how their data is handled.

A Manifesto for Clearer Rules and Responsible Innovation

The coalition's Advancing Responsible Biometrics in Europe manifesto calls for technology-neutral regulation, consistent interpretation of GDPR across member states and recognition of consent as a practical basis for voluntary biometric services. It asks regulators to consider each service's purpose, limited scope and safeguards, and supports supervised trials that let authorities, industry and civil society test solutions before wider deployment. Members believe Europe could lead globally in responsible biometric regulation through closer public-private dialogue that addresses airport capacity pressures and protects fundamental rights.

Senior representatives include ACI EUROPE Director General Olivier Jankovec; Amadeus Senior Vice President, Industry Affairs Global Development, Fernando Cuesta; IATA Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Thomas Reynaert; IDEMIA Public Security Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations, Lisa Shoemaker; and SITA Senior Vice President, Borders, Pedro Alves. Their shared commitment is to bring practical experience into discussions with policymakers, helping shape rules that make travel more convenient and keep passengers in control of their personal information.