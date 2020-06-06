Left Menu
Kanipakam Ganapati Temple in Andhra's Chittoor set to open for devotees

The ancient Kanipakam Ganapati Temple in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh is all set to open its gates for devotees from Monday after getting a nod from the state government for the same.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 17:19 IST
The Kanipakam Ganapati Temple in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The ancient Kanipakam Ganapati Temple in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh is all set to open its gates for devotees from Monday after getting a nod from the state government for the same. The temple executive officer Venkatesh said that the temple will be open for 'darshan' to the devotees and added that strict social distancing will be maintained.

"The devotees must have Aadhar cards or any other identity card. They must wear a face mask and must clean their hands and feet before entering the temple. Six feet of social distancing will be maintained on the premises," Venkatesh told reporters here. He said that only around 300 devotees will be allowed to enter the temple for darshan every hour.

"Only 'laghu darsan' (for a small period) is allowed. Only those devotees from orange and green zones will be allowed. There will only be two queues for darshan in the temple," Venkatesh said. This comes in line with the Central government's 'Unlock 1.0' guidelines for relaxing the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions and allowing temples, etc to open from June 8 after remaining closed for over two months. (ANI)

