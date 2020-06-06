Left Menu
Chandigarh's Elante Mall to reopen from June 8 with safety measures against COVID-19

With the Home Ministry having allowed shopping malls to re-open from June 8 in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Elante Mall here is preparing to welcome visitors after nearly two-and-a-half months of COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown and restrictions.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 17:53 IST
Chandigarh Elante Mall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With the Home Ministry having allowed shopping malls to re-open from June 8 in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Elante Mall here is preparing to welcome visitors after nearly two-and-a-half months of COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown and restrictions. In accordance with the guidelines of the Home Ministry, people planning to visit the mall have been advised to install the Aarogya Setu app.

There will be a thermal screening of visitors coming to the city's biggest mall. Workers will be stationed with PPE kits at the gate of the mall for sanitization purposes. The malls will keep the number of visitors restricted and the owners have decided to take steps to ensure that social distancing norms are followed.

Anil Malhotra, Executive Director of Elante mall, said they have signed a deal with a company to maintain health measures. "We waited for around 80 days and during the period we tried understanding this pandemic. We tried understanding how our own country and other countries like Italy are dealing with this and how can we maintain all health measures in the mall. We have signed a deal with a company to maintain health measures in the mall and ensure that all the guidelines issued by the MHA are followed. We are ready to welcome our customers from June 8," he said.

All the store owners have been briefed about the guidelines. Multiplexes and other entertainment zones will remain closed. (ANI)

