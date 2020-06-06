Left Menu
Ved Marwah, former Governor and ex-Delhi top cop, dies in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-06-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 18:07 IST
Ved Marwah, former Delhi police commissioner who later served as governor of Mizoram, Manipur and Jharkhand died in Goa on Friday. He was 87.

He breathed his last at a private hospital in Mapusa town in North Goa district, acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Goa Jaspal Singh said. Marwah was admitted to the hospital almost three weeks back after he suffered a fall at his residence in Goa.

"He passed away around 7.30 pm on Friday," Singh said. Marwah lived with his family at Siolim village in North Goa, he said.

"He was a very illustrious police officer, who headed the force when terrorism was at its peak. He led the battle against terrorism," the DGP said. The former top cop's body was cremated on Saturday afternoon in the presence of family members.

Marwah had served as the governor of Manipur(1999- 2003), Mizoram (2000-2001) and Jharkhand (2003-2004). He was the police commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88 and served as the third director general of the elite National Security Guard from 1988-90. He was also adviser to the governor in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.

Marwah had penned a book "Uncivil Wars: Pathology of Terrorism in India" . He was also on the governing council of the Asian Academy Of Film And Television. Former Chief Election Commissioner of India S Y Quraishi expressed grief over Marwah's death.

"I am shocked to know that Shri Ved Marwah former CP Delhi passed on. He was once my boss as JS Women's Development, the best I ever had. He was President @StStephensClg Alumni Assn. I was VP wth him. Pray for peace for his soul. @CafeSSC," Quraishi said in a tweet. The Goa DGP's official Twitter handle said, "We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah, IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to 3 states.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. @goacm." DGP Singh also took to Twitter to pay tributes to the former cop, recalling his leadership as Delhi police commissioner in the aftermath of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. "A dynamic and honest personality, extremely sensitive to the public, a cop with a heart, Sh Ved Marwah, IPS was like a rock that weathered many storms. In the aftermath of the 1984 riots, he led Delhi Police through some of its most testing times.

"His integrity and dedication was unparallel and helped in crucial assignments Advisor to the JK Govt and Governor to 3 states. Never a man to rest, he remained active in public domain till the last day and was a guiding light to all who looked to him for guidance," he tweeted. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid floral tributes to Marwah's mortal remains.

"Paid final tributes to Shri Ved Marwah, IPS, Former Governor of Jharkhand, Manipur and Mizoram and also former Commissioner of Delhi police. His service and contribution to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Sawant tweeted..

