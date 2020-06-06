Hyderabad: SCR Women's Welfare Organisation distributes COVID-19 safety equipment to paramedical staff
The South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) on Saturday distributed face masks, sanitisers and dispensers to safeguard the staff of the Central Hospital in Lallaguda, Hyderabad the fight against COVID-19.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:08 IST
The South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) on Saturday distributed face masks, sanitisers and dispensers to safeguard the staff of the Central Hospital in Lallaguda, Hyderabad the fight against COVID-19. The SCRWWO distributed 800 N-95 masks, 400 sanitisers and two sanitiser dispensers to the paramedical staff of the hospital, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway Rakesh said.
The hospital staff thanked SCRWWO president Jayanthi Mallya and her team for their help rendered during the emergent situation. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager of South Central Railway, appreciated the efforts of the SCRWWO for coming forward for the wellbeing of paramedical staff.
As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has 1,15,942 active COVID-19 cases and 6,642 people have succumbed to the virus so far. (ANI)
