Udupi Krishna temple not to re-open for now, says junior seer

Mangaluru, June 6 (PTI): The Sri Krishna temple at Udupi would not re-open on June 8 although permission has been given to all temples to allow devotees for darshan, Admaru mutt junior seer Paryaya Swami Ishapriya Teertha said on Saturday. He told reporters in Udupi that the mutt has decided not to allow devotees at present to join the fight against COVID-19 by the government, health department and the police.

The seer said the situation would be assessed in the next 20-30 days after which a decision to re-open the place of worship would be taken. The health of the devotees and the staff at the mutt and temple would have to be protected.

However, pujas and rituals would continue to be held at the temple, he said. Meanwhile, Dharmasthala dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade said in a press release that the Lord Manjunatheshwara temple in Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district would open for devotees from June 8.

He said 800-1,000 devotees would be allowed to have darshan at the temple every day, keeping with the regulations of the government. Mass-feeding (annadhanam) in the Annapoorna hall would also be organised, maintaining social distance in view of the virus spread. PTI MVG NVG NVG