Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 spreading to rural areas of Puducherry, says CM

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:53 IST
COVID-19 spreading to rural areas of Puducherry, says CM
The chief minister elaborated on the Centre`s allocation of Rs 247.75 crore as compensation for the implementation of the GST (goods and services tax), saying the sum was a payment the union territory was entitled to. Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry, June 6 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Saturday expressed concern over the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas of the Union Territory. He told reporters that "The menace of COVID-19 has of late started to affect the rural areas, too, in the Union Territory." Therefore, he said, people should be extra cautious and careful to protect themselves against the pandemic.

He said the territorial administration was in an embarrassing situation as the union territory was already in a poor financial position to face the challenges posed by COVID-19. The chief minister elaborated on the Centre`s allocation of Rs 247.75 crore as compensation for the implementation of the GST (goods and services tax), saying the sum was a payment the union territory was entitled to.

"We have utilised the allocation to settle the loan the territorial government had borrowed from the Reserve Bank of India to pay the salaries and pension of government staff and retired officials for the month of May," he said. Narayanasamy said Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi was trying to create an illusion over the Centre`s allocation of the funds without projecting the fact of borrowing money from the apex bank.

"We are entitled to get the compensation and we have used it to repay the loan from the bank," he said. He said the management of temples, churches and mosques had been asked to strictly follow the norms when the places of worship reopen on June 8.

"There should be no distribution of any'prasadam', sacred ash or 'kumkum' and also no playing of nadaswaram in the temples. Besides, the devotees should not touch each other. The priests should also not touch any of the devotees and there should be social distancing and wearing of masks," he said.

Similarly, the churches should adhere to the norms of social distancing and wearing of masks. People turning up for masses should leave their chappals outside the churches and avoid crowding, he said. Mosques too have been instructed to follow the conditions and all places of worship should be cleaned with disinfectants after the prayers and other rituals are over, he added.

Referring to the territorial budget session, he said a detailed report had been sent to the Centre projecting the features of the budget for fiscal 2020-2021. "Once the approval of the Centre, we shall go ahead with a formal presentation of the budget in the Assembly," he said.

He said Deputy Speaker of the assembly, N R Bhalan had urged him earlier in the day to earmark funds for essential commodities to residents in the containment zones. `"We will use the money available under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as the Disaster Management Relief Fund could not be utilised for the purpose," he added.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-What U.S. police are shooting at protesters

Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters during demonstrations against the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. George Floyd died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for mo...

ArogyaSetu remains among top 10 downloaded apps globally in May: NITI Aayog CEO Kant

Aarogya Setu, a government app developed for tracking COVID-19 patients, retained its position as one of the top 10 downloaded mobile apps in the world in May, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday. The Centre has made the app mandat...

Shopping malls, religious places not to open in Gurgaon, Faridabad: Hry Minister Anil Vij

Shopping malls and places of worship will not reopen for the public in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which have been worst-hit by COVID-19, for the time being, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Saturday. However, malls and religious...

Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian and Chinese armies hold Lt-General-level talks

Indian and Chinese armies on Saturday held high-level military talks with a positive approach, signalling an intent to end their month-long bitter standoff in mountainous eastern Ladakh through peaceful dialogue, people aware of the develop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020