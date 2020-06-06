Bawey Wali Mata Temple gears up for reopening from June 8, awaits Jammu administration's approval

Bawey Wali Mata Temple, one of the oldest shrines in Jammu, has started preparation to reopen its doors for devotees as per the Centre's guidelines amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The temple, which remains crowded with large number of people, is awaiting Jammu administration's guidelines and approval for its reopening.

Several temples in Jammu, including Bawey Wali Mata Temple, have already made arrangements, like setting up sanitiser dispensers and circles on floors to maintain social distancing in the fight against coronavirus. Mahant Bittaji, priest at Bawey Mata temple, told ANI, "We have been informed that the Centre has permitted the religious places to reopen from June 8 but we are waiting for Jammu administration's approval on the same."

"As soon as we get the nod from the government, we will reopen the temple. However, we have already started preparations to reopen the temple," he added. The priest further urged the devotees to visit the temple in minimum numbers to contain COVID-19 spread. (ANI)